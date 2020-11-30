Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 371.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 66,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NYSE NOC traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $304.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,195. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

