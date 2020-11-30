Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,110 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

