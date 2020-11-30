Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 13,197 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $97.23. 132,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

