Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,572 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 146.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $214.64. 36,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.52. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

