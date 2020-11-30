Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 683 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $441.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,662. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.