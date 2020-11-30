Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

