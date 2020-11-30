Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. 495,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

