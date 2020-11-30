Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.25. 127,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

