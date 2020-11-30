Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $17.95 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $704.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,414. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $718.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

