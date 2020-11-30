Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $18.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.