Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.54. 53,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

