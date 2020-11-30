Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 19,335 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 381.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 247,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

