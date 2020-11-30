Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

MRK traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. 194,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

