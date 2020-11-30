Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,885 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.76. 103,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

