Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 57,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298,699. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

