Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.61. 23,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

