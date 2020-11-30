Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.94. 101,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

