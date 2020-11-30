Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 761,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,135,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.96. 59,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

