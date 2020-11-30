Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Materialise Company Profile
EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
