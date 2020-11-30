Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,292. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.