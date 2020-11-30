Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $228,586.87 and $2,756.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00157546 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

