McAfee Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 1st. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE opened at $16.88 on Monday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

