McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

