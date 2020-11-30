McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $214.91. 27,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

