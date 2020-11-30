Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,918 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

