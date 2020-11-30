Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

