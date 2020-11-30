Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Round Hill Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

MRK stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

