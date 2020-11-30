Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Buys $88,250.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $18.57. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

