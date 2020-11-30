Meridian Network Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $863,955.61 and $10,259.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00065851 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020920 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,306,360 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.