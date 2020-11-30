Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

MMSI opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

