Meter Governance Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $889,762.85 and approximately $236,895.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00160453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00290406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00918163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00452083 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00159352 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

