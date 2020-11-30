Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $232,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MEOH shares. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

