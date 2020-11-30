Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.23

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 90413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.