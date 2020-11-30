MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $311.10

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.10 and last traded at $302.19, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.26.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,508.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,677,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $137,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

