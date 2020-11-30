Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,449 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,592. The firm has a market cap of $572.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.