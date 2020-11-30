Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 283,790 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

