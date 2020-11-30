Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

