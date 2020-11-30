Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.90 ($192.82).

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.53. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

