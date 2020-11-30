Morgan Stanley Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $203.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $5.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.42. 92,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,423,148. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.39 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.