Morgan Stanley Boosts The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $10.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Macerich by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

