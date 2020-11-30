Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. 29,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,614. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

