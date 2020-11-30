Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

