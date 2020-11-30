Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $5.70. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 162,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

