National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$52.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.70 and a 1-year high of C$53.96.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

