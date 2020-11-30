National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$22.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.71.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$24.23 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion and a PE ratio of -40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

