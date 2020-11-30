National Bank Financial Upgrades Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSGUF stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.