Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $487.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.70. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

