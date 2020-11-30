New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.