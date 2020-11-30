Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.60. 195,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,843. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

