NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 19.6%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.55. 561,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 308,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Paul Mckenzie sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$63,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,400.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), DoubleTake, and Mobile Lens that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses, as well as an artificial intelligence for image capture systems.

