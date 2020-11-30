Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $27,387.07 and $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.